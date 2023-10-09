When Will We Have Radio Plans for Sectional Football Games

With last night’s Sectional Draw for high school football, when will we have Radio coverage plans to announce

Mark Foerster on WMUN last week. He’s got some more bracketology today at 4 p.m. on the Power Hour. He mentioned Oldies 101 Sports Director Zach Johnson

That Muncie Central football game at Anderson ended as a third win in a row for the Bearcats. Still no official word given why they moved the game day and time, only that it was at the request of Anderson.

Ball State PBS is holding a screening of a new documentary “Fleeing to Flyover Country.” The film will debut on October 12, 2023 at 8:30pm on Ball State PBS. The release says is “takes a deep dive into the four-decade-long story of Bowling Green, Kentucky, as it opened its doors to refugees from across the globe.”

Fire station story continues to burn – All sides of the story: this week, we’ll hear from the union leader, the mayor, and the council president – on the discussions of funding a new Muncie fire station, and the tabling of the discussion last week at council meeting. Listen daily to Delaware County Today on WMUN from 8 – 9 a.m., with highlights the following morning, here, on WLBC.

Make is Seven Straight: Ball State Women’s Volleyball Scores 3-1 Win At Bowling Green – home Thursday. Football home Saturday for two in a row – hoping to bounce back after another road loss, in a 2 p.m. kick.

Last week, crazy times with that sheep sighting in Yorktown

Town Manager Chase Bruton said they armed their cops with special gear during the alert

the attention was large

WLBC news bits:

A study found that women who drink more than the recommended amount of water per day have fewer bladder infections.

28 Days until the municipal elections in Indiana.

More than one eclipse story – April 8th, 2024 is the total solar eclipse right over Muncie, Indy and more – and when it’s over by about 3:15 p.m. that day, some are afraid of everyone wanting to leave at once. John Coutinho, Director of Delaware County EMA

There are also those that say the multiple day stay requirement might be to capitalize on the business and revenue, too.

There’s a partial solar eclipse this Saturday (October 14, 2023), starting in the late morning and ending in early afternoon. Muncie’s window is 11:41 a.m. – 1:03 p.m.

For all that attended the Oktoberfest event on Saturday, you were supporting Eco Rehab

That’s Jason Haney in our WMUN studios Friday morning.

WLBC news bits:

Trick or Treat hours are posted on our Local News Page – if we missed your info, email WMUN@woofboom.com.

The 2024 Girl Scout cookie season will march on without popular Raspberry Rally cookies.

A study found that sleep is an important weapon against cancer.