ECI Trick or Treat Hours HERE!

Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Tuesday, Oct. 31. You’ll find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted.  (Source Fox59, unless otherwise noted):

Blackford County
Hartford City: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Delaware County
Daleville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Muncie: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant County
Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gas City: TBA

Hamilton County
Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fishers: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Henry County
New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Howard County
Kokomo: 5 to 8 p.m.

Madison County
Alexandria: TBA
Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Elwood: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tipton County
Tipton: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30 and October 31)

Wayne County
Hagerstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Richmond: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Saturday, Oct. 28)

