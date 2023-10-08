ECI Trick or Treat Hours HERE!

Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Tuesday, Oct. 31. You’ll find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. (Source Fox59, unless otherwise noted):
Blackford County
Hartford City: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Delaware County
Daleville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Muncie: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Grant County
Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gas City: TBA
Hamilton County
Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fishers: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Henry County
New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Howard County
Kokomo: 5 to 8 p.m.
Madison County
Alexandria: TBA
Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Elwood: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tipton County
Tipton: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30 and October 31)
Wayne County
Hagerstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Richmond: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Saturday, Oct. 28)