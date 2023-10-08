ECI Trick or Treat Hours HERE!

Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Tuesday, Oct. 31. You’ll find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. (Source Fox59, unless otherwise noted):

Blackford County

Hartford City: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Delaware County

Daleville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Muncie: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant County

Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gas City: TBA

Hamilton County

Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fishers: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Henry County

New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Howard County

Kokomo: 5 to 8 p.m.

Madison County

Alexandria: TBA

Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elwood: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tipton County

Tipton: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30 and October 31)

Wayne County

Hagerstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Richmond: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Saturday, Oct. 28)