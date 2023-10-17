New Castle Man Killed In Armed Standoff With Police

A 59-year-old New Castle man was shot and killed late Monday during a standoff with police. According to the Star Press,
Donald Guffey Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 200 block of North 29th Street. He had barricaded himself in a residence there, approached a front window and engaged officers with a firearm He was killed when officers returned fire.

