A Muncie resident was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot a man during an attempted robbery. 28 year old Mark Allen Serf Jr. is charged with armed robbery resulting in bodily injury, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
That man said he had offered the suspect money for sex and when Serf came to his door, he began hitting the man with the gun and it discharged.
Man Shot During Struggle Over Gun, Charges Pressed
