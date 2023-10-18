Man Shot During Struggle Over Gun, Charges Pressed

A Muncie resident was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot a man during an attempted robbery. 28 year old Mark Allen Serf Jr. is charged with armed robbery resulting in bodily injury, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.
That man said he had offered the suspect money for sex and when Serf came to his door, he began hitting the man with the gun and it discharged.

Previous Post
Car Crash Into House Leaves Two Injured
Next Post
Animal Cruelty Charges Filed After Hoosier Park Racing Incident

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom