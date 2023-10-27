Fisher Governance Award Presented

Ball Brothers Foundation presented its annual Fisher Governance Award to Ryan Hunter, board president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie. Hunter was recognized with the award at the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on October 26. MuncieJournal.com reports The John W. and Janice B. Fisher Governance Award annually honors a nonprofit board member in Delaware County whose strategic planning and oversight skills have contributed to the achievement of the organization’s mission, financial stability, and general effectiveness.

Previous Post
Muncie: Peace Rally Plannned
Next Post
Arrest Made Stemming From Muncie Shooting Incident

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom