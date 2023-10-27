Fisher Governance Award Presented

Ball Brothers Foundation presented its annual Fisher Governance Award to Ryan Hunter, board president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie. Hunter was recognized with the award at the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on October 26. MuncieJournal.com reports The John W. and Janice B. Fisher Governance Award annually honors a nonprofit board member in Delaware County whose strategic planning and oversight skills have contributed to the achievement of the organization’s mission, financial stability, and general effectiveness.