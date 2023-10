Another arrest has been made in connection with a shootout on a southside Muncie street. The Star Press reports 30 year old Justin Michael Young was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation and criminal recklessness. City police said Young and 28-year-old Malik Xavier Wilson, also of Muncie, exchanged several gunshots on Jefferson Street near Fifth Street about 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 1. No injuries were reported.