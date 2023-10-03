Exclusive: Movie to be Filmed in Muncie Area in 2024

A movie to be filmed here – During a Radio conversation on WMUN yesterday morning, first word of a movie filming coming to our area

That’s Brandon Howard, talking to be from his home in Berlin, Germany. The former Fairmount Indiana resident shared what this movie will be about

A study says that smartphones give us ADHD-like symptoms.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is slated for its 45th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne on October 11th, 2023. Eighty-five veterans from the area are booked and confirmed for the flight. Included will be 1 Post WWII Veteran, 3 Korean War veterans, 8 Cold War veterans, 72 Vietnam veterans, 1 Lebanon/Grenada veteran. Included on this flight are 5 veterans that have been awarded the Purple Heart Medal. As of this date 3,309 veterans have traveled from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C. on an Honor Flight.

Shamiya Hunt, 37, of Indianapolis, Indiana, has been sentenced to 76 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery and attempted bank robbery while on supervised release for a previous heroin trafficking conviction.

That National EAS test is Wednesday. All cell phones and Radio and TV stations will be taken over by the Feds, for just a little bit.

Pamela Terhune told me more about Grateful Animal Sanctuary

and Grateful Fest helps fund the operation

Hear that entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

First Thursday, Arts Walk and YART all happen this Thursday in downtown Muncie area. Tomorrow on this station, hear highlights with Cheryl Crowder from Downtown Development Partnership. The event is ON, rain, or shine.