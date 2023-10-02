Charges Mount In Madison County Death Penalty Case

Madison County has spent $195,000 in the death penalty case of Carl Roy Webb Boards II.
Boards is charged with the July 2022 shooting death of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. The Herald Bulletin reports, among the costs, the county has paid Boards’ two public defenders, Joe Duepner and Lemuel Stigler, a combined $167,339, and the prosecutor’s office has submitted claims in the amount of $22,035 for costs related to witnesses and to retain a psychologist.

