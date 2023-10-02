BSU: More Good, and Bad Sports News

More good, and bad – the good: make the current winning streak five matches for BSU women’s volleyball – road Friday and Saturday this week. The bad: another loss for football. One more road game this Saturday – 2:30 p.m. pregame on WMUN, then home for two in a row.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, referencing the Muncie shooting

To date, two arrests have been made. As for the survey

That link is on our Local News Page this morning. https://form.jotform.com/232622817907056

The Nationwide EAS Test is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. today (October 4). Your Radio, and your cell phones should react.

Traditional hospital services ended in Blackford County on Sunday, just before midnight, Star Press had that.

At the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Opening Summer 2024, guests will hear sea lions bark and watch seals as they dive down deep for their fishy treats in the newly reimagined Coastal Cove.

How they voted – There’s 45 more days for the Feds to stay open after Saturday night’s passage of the continuing resolution. But how did Indiana vote? In the House, tt was a No for Banks, Spartz, Yakam and Pence: Congressman Pence’s reason in a release – because this spending bill was NOT clean, as promised, and he disagrees with an increase in government spending. In the Senate, Braun was a no, Young was a yes.

Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the anti-lock brake control module can leak fluid and cause an electrical short.

Thousands of cantaloupes sold in Indiana and 18 other states are being voluntarily recalled after a test found they may potentially be contaminated with salmonella.

New Research Unveils the States with the Happiest and Unhappiest Employees in America – Indiana is 10th happiest.

The annual Mayor’s Ball happened Saturday evening at the Anderson Country Club. Several social media posts thanked Mayor Broderick, the Anderson Federation of Teachers, and the other sponsors of this great event, with money raised going to ACS teachers through classroom grants that will be awarded later this school year.

Starting a Business is Not Easy – But it is Possible! Ted Baker from Muncie’s Innovation Connector wrote the article on MuncieJournal.com and cited the U.S. Small Business Administration facts, in the United States and around 595,000 businesses fail or close yearly for various reasons, but over 627,000 businesses get started.

One man has died after a beam collapsed near Methodist Hospital Saturday morning – not clear what caused the collapse at this time.

The Ball State men’s basketball team opened its 2023-24 practice schedule on Thursday, Sept. 28, getting ready for their exhibition opener, Nov. 2, against Rose-Hulman.

In Poland, a woman entered her neighbor’s home and started making breakfast for herself. The homeowners, who had been sleeping, called police. But by the time cops arrived, they had forgiven their neighbor — probably because she had prepared what they described as a “gourmet meal even royalty would love.” The woman