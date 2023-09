An Anderson couple have been arrested on felony charges after a 2-year-old ingested fentanyl. 62 year old Trina World and 66 year old Sredgfried “Bert” World were arrested by Anderson police after the 2-year-old girl was airlifted Sept. 1 to Riley Children’s Hospital. The Herald Bulletin reports during an interview a 6-year-old girl said her 2-year-old sister fell on the floor and her eyes rolled back. The 6-year-old drew a picture of light blue pills in a bottle kept by Bert’s chair on a table.