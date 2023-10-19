Ball State Helps Local Efforts, and Learns

We sometimes forget what a great resource we have in Ball State, and their students for community events, like Feed My Sheep Muncie – Lanie Guinn was on WMUN Radio this week

helping with the event that is back in person this Thanksgiving Day, this time at Northside Middle School Muncie.

We’re not even to Halloween yet, but there’s planning for a December event – Yorktown Manager Chase Bruton

from WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show – hear the replay on Saturday’s This Week in Delaware County.

WLBC News Bits:

There are now almost 600,000 people aged 100 or older worldwide.

Survey on cracked cell phone screens: dropping it is #1, but other reasons: forgetting it’s in a back pocket and sitting down; a child dropping it; trying to toss it onto a bed or sofa and it bouncing off; throwing it when we’re angry.

With their 10th win in a row this week, the BSU women’s volleyball team head to MAC East Division leader Buffalo Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Gus Martin, reporter for the Star Press says last week’s BSU football game wasn’t all that bad

on WMUN’s Power Hour with Mark Foerster, daily 4 – 5 p.m. Homecoming game Saturday is a 3:30 p.m. kick.

Corn maze near Daleville a tribute to Vietnam veterans – Landess Farm made it in the shape of the three solders portrayed the famous statue at the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington D.C.

Let Your Voice Be Heard, a collaboration between Juneteenth Muncie and Inspire Academy. Literary, Visual and Performing Arts led by a diverse group of young people, and invited local young entrepreneurs to be vendors. Many will be selling items that cost less than $5. Wednesday, October 25th from 5-8 p.m. in the gym of the YWCA Central Indiana. Doors open at 5 p.m. with poetry/performances to begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, reply to this email or contact us at (765) 351-1496.

Albany Lions Club let us know their annual Halloween festivities are Oct. 18, starting with kids games in the park at 1 p.m., then a little after 5 it’s judging for the parade and costume contest – parade at 6 p.m. Search Albany Lions on Facebook.

And, some stories covered by our Afternoon News Anchor, Peter Killeen…