Work From Home is Here to Stay, says Muncie Economist

Surprising numbers – He says work from home is here to stay: Ball State professor and economist Mike Hicks wrote in the Star Press that jobs that must be done in person will carry a wage premium, but many are willing to be paid less for the convenience of staying put. In 2019, 150,000 in Indiana worked at home at least part time. Today, more than a million in our state work from home one to four days a week.

This week (September 9), in 1890 Colonel Sanders, founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken was born in Henryville, Indiana.

They want the Muncie job – It’s one week from today: the Muncie Mayor debate at Muncie Central High School auditorium, live on WMUN Radio. 7 p.m. event that night, as well as the following Wednesday when candidates for other city-wide elections.

A guy in the UK said he rolled over in bed to cuddle his wife and was shocked to come face to face with a fox. She had already left for work and the warm body next to his was actually a fox that had come in through the cat door. He chased the fox out of the house.

Old Glory is waving in the breeze – The annual 1,000 Flags of Honor event is underway on the lawn at Minnetrista in Muncie. The Exchange Club of Muncie puts on the event from now until Sept. 11 to honor public safety personnel and our military – those lost, and those that continue to serve.

Canan Commons in Muncie continues to be busy – you’ve no doubt heard about our Friday event from 6 – 11 p.m. called Muncie You-Nite, but there’s also a Saturday event for the 3 Trails Music Series: soul-jazz Delvon Lemarr Organ Trio plays at 7 p.m. that night.

Save the dates: Sept. 19 is Delaware County Veterans Stand Down – call the Vets Service Office to help – 765-747-7810.

Oct. 4 is Fields of Faith at the North Walnut Street Fieldhouse, for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.