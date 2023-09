The E.B. and Bertha C. Ball Center will have its first Local Author Fair Friday, Sept. 8, at the center, 400 W. Minnetrista Blvd. MuncieJournal.com reports the event, from 2 to 6 p.m., is free and open to the public. More than 20 local authors are scheduled to participate. Ink Drinker’s Anonymous, an independent bookstore located in downtown Muncie, will have a booth as well.