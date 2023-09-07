Today (9/7/23): Helping People Recover in Muncie

9 a.m. today at the Ivy Tech Fisher Building in Muncie, the Recovery Café fundraiser happens. Ro Selvey sent that note to the Star Press.

21,000 meals are expected to be served between now and Thanksgiving Day at the Muncie Mission Ministry on Liberty Street. Their planning for the turkey day event is well underway, and any contributions are welcome to feed men, women, and Children.

Judge says no – In a story heard first on our WMUN Radio, judges says no new trial for Michael Bruno – convicted of murder and more in 2000, all according to a press release from Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman.

121 MPH – that was the speed of Brandon Harvey from Michigan, before being pulled over this week in Miami county. Oh, and there was an active warrant out of Cass county, too.

Road closed in Delaware County – 1200 North between Ind. 3 and Walnut Street needs box culvert repairs, says the DC Engineering Department.

2 more, and ongoing investigations – with ‘LBC’s (day of week) morning news, I’m Steve Lindell… Shootings in Muncie: at least two new shootings are being looked at by Muncie Police this week. One early Tuesday in the Southern Pines housing complex – one shot in abdomen – Star Press says a woman was arrested on 9/6 and held on $50k bond for preliminary charges of armed robbery. Another shooting on Jefferson Street with no one found shot, but shell casings and some homes and vehicles hit by bullets. MPD needs any information from the community: call 765-747-4867. By the way, still just those two arrests from the July 30 shooting at that large block party – still needing info on that one, too.

The Cardinal Walk is back, and so is Charlie’s Kids Club as part of enhancements to BSU football home game days. The Cards are at Georgia for week 2 this Saturday, 11 a.m. on WMUN Radio, then open the first of 6 at Scheumann Stadium on Sept. 16 with a 2 p.m. kick that day!