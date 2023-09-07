Muncie Man Charged With Arson

A Muncie man is accused of setting a fire in a Dunkirk home owned by his mother. According to the Star Press, 40 year old

Dana L. Zimmerman was living in the house, in the 200 block of Mount Auburn Street, at the time of the April 19 blaze, which was ignited under the kitchen sink of the home. Zimmerman, who reported the blaze to 911 dispatchers, on that day denied playing any role in causing the fire.