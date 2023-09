Muncie police are looking for a missing woman and want the public’s help finding her. The Star Press reports 46 year old Marcia Curtis was last seen on September 1st in Portland and was wearing a blue shirt, white pants and work boots. She then possibly traveled to Muncie, perhaps in the area of East Jackson Street and Butternut Road.

Sep. 14, 2023 1:41 PM CST

by pkilleen