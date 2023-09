Boy Scout Troop 22 will be dishing up heaping helpings of BBQ and fixings at its 30th Annual Hog Roast fundraiser at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 11am to 6pm. MuncieJournal.com reports proceeds will help the troop prepare for a challenging backcountry experience at Philmont Scout Ranch, BSA’s high-adventure base in New Mexico.