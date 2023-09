Pendleton’s proposed budget of more than $10 million for 2024 prioritizes adequate staffing of the new South Madison Fire Territory and preventing new development from excessively burdening residents. According to the Herald Bulletin, during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 12, the Pendleton Town Council is expected to discuss a proposed budget of $10,477,314 for 2024. That figure represents a 34% increase from the 2023 budget of $7,791,106.