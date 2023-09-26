Jay County sheriff’s deputies say a Decatur man was drunk when he drove into the rear of a horse-drawn buggy. According to the Star Press, four members of an Amish family were thrown from the buggy resulting in a skull fracture for a 12-year-old boy.
43 year old Timothy Dean Johnson was charged with causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated.
Man Charged With DWI In Vehicle, Buggy Accident
