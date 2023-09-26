Pence Talks Government Shutdown

How to keep it open – How to avoid a shutdown of non-essential Federal jobs at the end of this week – 6th Dist. Congressman Greg Pence

States overpaid pandemic aid to vulnerable renters: though Indiana was not one of those reported by NBC News, officials in at least five states have been sending tenants and landlords letters demanding portions be returned. Some of these notices ask for five-figure sums within weeks.

The 8 Twelve Coalition is working with the neighborhood associations for a trunk n treat celebration in Thomas Park and Avondale and more of a traditional trick or treat in the South Central neighborhood. When we know more, we’ll share here! Also, please email your group, neighborhood, city or town’s plans – WMUN@woofboom.com, so we can tell everyone.

UAW thoughts from a Congressman – He is sympathetic to their reasons – here’s the words of 6th District Congressman Greg Pence

The UAW has said that higher wages and a shorter work week are some of the major sticking points.

Safety first at Muncie Central High School. Students and staff know this, but we all need to be watchful, says Principal Chris Walker

but those growing pains are leading to greater things.

It is nearly time to celebrate Halloween on the wild side

That’s Cody Mattox, Public Relations Specialist for the Indianapolis Zoo. If you would like to attend, you can head to the Zoo every Wednesday through Sunday between September 27th and October 31st. Get tickets and learn more at indianapoliszoo.com.

Delta and Yorktown games to be covered this Friday. The Yorktown home game is on WMUN, and the Delta road game at Pendleton Heights is on Oldies 101 – all games on FM, AM, free streams, smart speaker, Woof Boom Radio TV and Facebook Live.

Upland expansion – Taylor University announces plans today to expand its growing ABET-accredited engineering program to include a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship. The exciting expansion is made possible by a nearly $2 million grant awarded by the Don Wood Foundation.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces closures on State Road 38 near Markleville. Beginning on or after Wednesday, October 4, at 6 a.m. crews will close State Road 38 between County Road 100 E. and State Road 109. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge maintenance operations. This work is expected to be complete by Thursday, October 19, weather permitting.

41 days until Election Day in Indiana – some say the municipal races that are contested are most meaningful for voters, since many decisions made in communities are made at the local level. Register to vote by October 10.