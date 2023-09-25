Muncie Woman Arrested After Police Pursuit

A Muncie woman was arrested after a pursuit crossing county lines late last week. 33 year old Amanda Summers was driving in the Columbia City area when an ISP trooper attempted to stop her vehicle. Summers refused to stop and drove westbound on U.S. 30, then drove north on Ind. 13. A North Webster officer was able to put out stop sticks. Summers’ vehicle then hit a vehicle stopped in the roadway at the intersection of South Main Street and George Street in North Webster and was taken into custody.

