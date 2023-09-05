Muncie You-Nite: This Friday

Raising spirits, and proving a united community – Muncie You Nite: a free concert event sponsored by Woof Boom Radio, is this Friday from 6 – 11 p.m. First band at 6:30 p.m., bring lawn chairs and blankets and find a spot on the lawn of Canan Commons in downtown Muncie. Look for more info on the Event listing on Facebook.

WLBC News Bits:

People are still talking about Friday’s news: Unemployment rate rises unexpectedly in August as labor market slows.

A UK Study links blood clots in brain or lungs to brain fog after Covid.

Tomorrow, (September 6), in 1937 Jo Anne Worley, American comedienne (Laugh-in), was born in Lowell, Indiana.

It’s already Tuesday of another BSU football game week – this Saturday’s game is at Georgia. That 11 a.m. pregame follows our Coaches Corner on WMUN – the new Radio home of Ball State Football.

Sue seems to say, not enough. Quoting Democrat State Rep. Errington in a release, “…the battle with Middletown Properties is proof that Indiana needs stronger renter protections.” She continued stating that “…in Muncie some property management companies have been using predatory practices…” The state AG worked out a deal for $35k to refund to some of their tenants.

A man in China dug his own grave on a small piece of land he thought was the perfect burial plot, but residents in his community weren’t happy about living next to it. The 64-year-old had already installed a tombstone. The land was not zoned for burial plots and local officials made him cancel his plan.

Indiana courts commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787, with a program that brings judges into schools and out into their communities. Allen and Wayne county’s are the nearest participants to WLBCland.