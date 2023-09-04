Ball State Football Home Opener Activities

Ball State is prepping for its football home opener against the Indiana State Sycamores September 16th. Charlie Town will be open and admission is free. You can stop by the front of the Alumni Center for fun family activities, music from DJ Swan, and a pep rally featuring the Ball State Cheerleaders, Pride of Mid-America Marching Band, and the Code Red Dancers.
Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

