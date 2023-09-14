Muncie Awarded $2 Million For Reforestation Efforts

The US Forest Service has announced the winners of a competitive $1.5 Billion grant designed for reforestation in disadvantaged urban areas. Muncie received $2 million, the third highest award granted in the state of Indiana.

The award will support efforts to help neighborhoods get involved in tree plantings, especially on the south, central, and northeast regions of the city. Efforts will focus on native tree species and sustainability plans to ensure that the trees grow to maturity and flourish.