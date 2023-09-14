Court Documents Shed New Light On February ATF Raid

Following a large-scale raid at the home of a Muncie Sanitary District official in February, federal agents declined to say why they were at the Monroe Township property or what they might have seized. The Star Press reports agents from ATF were at the property of Stephen D. Brand, president of the Muncie Sanitary District Board, on Feb. 22. Court documents indicate agents “seized approximately 650 firearms and assorted ammunition” from Brand’s property along Delaware County Road 200-W, south of Muncie.

