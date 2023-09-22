Former Muncie Man Sentenced In Anderson Man’s Death

A man who used to live in Muncie was sentenced this week to 33 years in prison for his role in a Madison County slaying.
The Star Press reports 55 year old David Leon Jones Jr., had been charged with murder in the October 2020 shooting death of 23 year old Tyreke X. Love, who was gunned down at an apartment complex on Anderson’s west side.

