BSU Sports: The Good, and the Bad

The good and the bad about BSU sports – First, the good – Volleyball Sweeps CMU For Program’s 1,000th Win – now back to the road for its next four matches, starting Friday and Saturday at Eastern Michigan. Next, the bad

Head football coach Mike Neu after a blowout loss at home as heard on WMUN. Road for the next two.

From the Did You Know department – Muncie Central High School is a role model for other schools – Principal Chis Walker on WMUN’s Delaware County Today last week

He was in to talk about Homecoming – which ended up as a win for the Bearcats – their first of the season so far.

42 days until Election Day in Indiana – some say the municipal races that are contested are most meaningful for voters, since many decisions made in communities are made at the local level. Get out and vote.

One week from this Wednesday is Muncie on the Move – a breakfast and business networking event from the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce. It’s at the Horizon Convention Center in downtown Muncie and tickets are on sale at the door.