Yorktown Man Draws 35 Years In Overdose Death

A Muncie man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in events leading to a Yorktown resident’s fatal overdose.

32-year-old Joel D. West was found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. The Star Press reports West was arrested by Yorktown police in February 2019, a few weeks after he sold meth to a 26-year-old Yorktown man who then died of an overdose.