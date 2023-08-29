Yorktown Man Draws 35 Years In Overdose Death

A Muncie man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in events leading to a Yorktown resident’s fatal overdose.
32-year-old Joel D. West was found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. The Star Press reports West was arrested by Yorktown police in February 2019, a few weeks after he sold meth to a 26-year-old Yorktown man who then died of an overdose.

Previous Post
SECOND ARREST made in Muncie
Next Post
Citywide Clean Up Slated In Anderson

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom