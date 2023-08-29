Citywide Clean Up Slated In Anderson

The 36th Rev. J.T. Menifee citywide clean-up is set for Sept. 16 for local residents to volunteer to clean up neighborhoods and to properly dispose of trash items. According to the Herald Bulletin, the main drop-off point has been moved from Athletic Park to 25th Street and Madison Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A second drop-off site for large items not to include paint cans, tires or televisions will be at 25th Street and Columbus Avenue, and yard waste can be dropped off at Eighth and Dewey streets.