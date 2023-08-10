SR 332: Open Ahead of Schedule

Ahead of schedule – State Road 332 in Delaware County is back open to traffic, after that construction closure. Highway Department says about 2 p.m. Tuesday was the green light. The goal was completing before BSU move in begins.

This week, we asked Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour for an update on the investigation of the Muncie shootings

Make it three: National Weather Service says at least three tornadoes hit portions of southern Indiana late Sunday night into early Monday morning after their investigations. Paoli, especially to the historic Orange County courthouse, had a pretty big hit.

Someone will soon have their first name formally changed after Subway announced nearly 10,000 people entered a sweepstakes to legally change their name to the popular sandwich chain to get free subs for life. The winner is slated to be named later this month.

Working out a few kinks – Day 1 at Muncie Community Schools went as smoothly as ever, with a couple of what Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski called “transportation hiccups…”

Despite long time support from partners and patrons across the city, the cost to maintain the grand 1920s Masonic Temple building often exceeds revenue. The Board of Directors of Cornerstone Center for the Arts (CCA) in downtown Muncie regretfully announces they will pause classes this fall semester. CCA will remain open for rentals, events, and First Thursday exhibits in the Judith Barnes Gallery. To make a donation, contact Allison Bell, President and CEO at abell@cornerstonearts.org or 765.381.8780 or make a donation at https://www.cornerstonearts.org/donations/p/donate. Corporate sponsorships are available to support the 2024 arts education semesters of classes.

The Indiana Democratic Party says the Cincinnati Mayor is the keynote speaker for the Lee H. Hamilton Dinner during the annual IDEA Conference at the French Lick Springs Hotel on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Purdue returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway to showcase its new urban campus as primary partner for driver Ryan Preece’s No. 41 Ford Mustang, with Stewart-Haas Racing for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NASCAR Cup Series race. Hear it on 92.5 FM, 1340 AM, 101.1 FM and 1240 AM this Sunday.

