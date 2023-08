Eight of the 17 people wounded by gunfire in Muncie early Sunday remained hospitalized Monday as the community tries to come to terms with the shooting death in that incident of 30 year old Joseph Bonner lll of Muncie. Mayor Dan Ridnour emphasized that the gathering where the shooting occurred was not related to the Muncie Homecoming event, and said he was setting up a multi-agency task force to address problems of uncontrolled large crowds coming together late at night.