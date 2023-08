Meridian Health Services is hosting a Back-to-School Physical Fit Fair on Wednesday, August 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Southside Middle School located at 1601 E. 26th St. According to MuncieJournal.com, this event is being held in conjunction with Muncie Community Schools’ registration day. The community and people of all ages are invited to the Back-to-School Physical Fit Fair.