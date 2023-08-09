“No Teeth” in Punishments for Muncie Noise Ordinance: Muncie Mayor

In the wake of the disorder last weekend that resulted in the Muncie shootings, people are wondering is the Muncie noise ordinance should have tougher penalties

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour told me yesterday on WMUN Radio that they are looking at changes with a committee

He intends to present something to City Council soon. As og 8/9/23 at 9 a.m., no more arrests have been made.

Another big first day – Blackford, Marion, all the Randoph’s, Wed-Del and more on the starting list today for another school year.

WLBC has always sponsored this big event

Watching your expenses – The next move is from Indiana American Water Co., after the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor recommended at 6.6% increase in rates, instead of the 31.1% increase requested, saw this post from the Star Press.

This past weekend at Fire Up Downtown, there were some virtual reality experiences, at which people had some loud reactions

That’s Music resident Dale Basham… with audio supplied by WLBC and unnamed WLBC staffer.

Construction Update: In coordination with Indiana America Water, MSD will need to close University Ave between Alameda & Reserve on Weds, Aug 9th. Please expect an all-day closure & potentially continued closure Thurs, Aug 10th.

At 9 a.m. today, someone saying they are with the Delaware County Highway Department called and told us that SR 332 in Delaware County opened yesterday at 2 p.m. INDOT sent no word, but WLBC Radio news confirmed that with Delaware County EMA moments ago.

New ranking names Indiana one of the worst states for aspiring lawyers – based on affordability, job prospects and well-being, according to Uplift Legal Funding.