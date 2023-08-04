Muncie: Air Quality Alert Day Again

Breathing watch box – IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day again today Friday, August 4, for Central/East Central Indiana. Air quality is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) level.

When the all call was given at the Muncie shooting this past weekend, Delaware County Emergency Management answered – Director, John Coutinho from yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to downtown Indianapolis for three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Swift last performed at Lucas Oil Stadium in September 2018.

Federal Court Southern District finality – Anderson Woman Sentenced to Nearly Five Years in Federal Prison for Embezzling Over $2 Million from her Employer Over 10 Years. Lisa Raines, 52, of Anderson, Indiana, has been sentenced after pleading guilty to wire fraud. According to court documents, Rains was a Senior Finance Technician for Seven Corners, a travel insurance business located in Carmel. Between 2006 and 2016 Raines made sixty-five payments to her fake business, stealing a little over $2.1 million ($2,129,689.86) from her employer.

On Talk Radio Saturday, the weekly Page Turners: the Broadcast Book Club airs 8 til 8:30 a.m., then Connected with Linzi Marie from 8:30 – 9 a.m., plus Delaware County Today from 9 – 10 a.m. – all on WMUN.

Get connected Saturday with Delaware County Today – guests tomorrow include Congressman Greg Pence, BSU Pres. Mearns, Frank and Leigh from Muncie Mission Ministries, plus audio from Muncie on the Move breakfast Chamber event – all from 9 – 10 a.m. on WMUN.