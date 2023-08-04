CHARGED 8/4/23: Lone Arrested Suspect in Muncie Shooting

* Press Release from Prosecutor’s Office

Date: August 4, 2023

PROSECUTOR FILES FORMAL CHARGES AGAINST JOHN L. VANCE JR. FOR OFFENSES RELATING TO THE JULY 30, 2023 MUNCIE SHOOTING

Muncie Indiana – On today’s date Prosecuting Attorney Eric M. Hoffman formally charged John L. Vance Jr. (DOB 4/29/1987) for the following criminal offenses:

Count 1: Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony

Count 2: Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony

Count 3: Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, a Level 4 Felony

Count 4: Criminal Recklessness, a Level 5 Felony

Habitual Offender sentencing enhancement.

It is important to remember that any accusation that someone has committed a crime, an arrest and/or the filing of a criminal charge is simply an allegation and is not evidence of guilt. All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. The charges are pending in the Delaware Circuit Court No. 2. Judge Kimberly Dowling will set the case for an initial hearing.

Pursuant to Indiana law:

Each Level 3 Felony is punishable by 3 – 16 years in prison and up

to a $10,000 fine.

A Level 4 Felony is punishable by 2 – 12 years in prison and up to

a $10,000 fine.

A Level 5 Felony is punishable by 1 – 6 years in prison and up to a

$10,000 fine.

The Habitual Offender Enhancement can add an additional 6 – 20

years to the total sentence.

At this time, the offenses for which Vance was arrested do not include charges relating to the killing of Joseph Bonner. As such, there have been a lot of questions, rumors, and speculation. The Muncie Police Department has

repeatedly said, the investigation into Bonner’s death and the events of July 30 is rapidly evolving and ongoing. No one should infer or speculate that there will or not be additional charges filed against Mr. Vance or any additional arrests. This investigation is far from over. The investigation and any subsequent prosecution will go where the facts and evidence take it.

Indiana’s ethical rules for prosecutors prohibit further comment on this pending case. Unless and until additional arrests are made or additional criminal charges are filed there will be no further comment on the specific facts and circumstances of the investigation.