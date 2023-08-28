Marion, IN: ISP Investigating Police Action Shooting

He complied once, but a second time was fatal – In Marion Saturday at about 1:30 p.m., police were called about gunshots in the area of 7th and Boots St. No one was injured there. A short time later, cops found Casey J. Barlow, 29, Marion, IN, holding a handgun. The ISP release says Barlow ran, and being told to drop the gun, he complied. He allegedly resisted arrest, was Tasered, and then produced a second handgun and pointed it in the direction of the officers. Barlow was shot, and was later pronounced dead. No officers injured; police involved in the shooting placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by Indiana State Police – all customary in similar situations.

Mistrial in Madison county. No verdict in the murder trial of Roger Redding, charged with murder in the November 2021 death of his wife, Marina Redding. Herald Bulletin says a new trial date of Oct. 23.

The preseason is over and Colts fans are excited. It’s real games starting September 10 at home with Jacksonville on several Woof Boom Radio stations.

Some bags of Kroger-brand frozen vegetables sold in Indiana are being recalled because of potential bacterial contamination – super sweet corn and mixed vegetables with carrots, corn, green beans, and peas. A full list is available on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Convicted child predator Kegan Kline is appealing his 40-year prison sentence, according to a Friday court filing. Kline was sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges of child exploitation, possession of child porn, and obstruction of justice, not allowed to appeal the actual conviction, but as expected, Kline is challenging the length of his stay in prison.

Gunshots rang out near McDonalds on Jackson Street in downtown Anderson late Friday afternoon. APD said in a release that officers responded to a call that a Black male was firing shots. Dahvonte Johnson was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing, no injuries were reported in the incident.

We're back at the new Ball Rec Field this Friday for another Muncie Central football game.

It's Game Week for BSU football – they open the season at Kentucky. Women's volleyball are 2 – 1 after the home opening weekend – next match Friday.

It's already week 3 of the high school football season – Shenandoah at Lapel.