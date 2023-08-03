Charges face a Muncie man accused of holding a former girlfriend against her will and sexually assaulting her. 44 year old
Michael Wayne Abram reportedly refused to allow her to leave a northside motel room for hours. The victim told police Abram repeatedly choked her and struck her in the head. She also said he had kneed her in her torso, reportedly resulting in broken ribs, according to the Star Press.
Man Charged With Holding Ex-Girlfriend Against Her Will
