Man Charged With Holding Ex-Girlfriend Against Her Will

Charges face a Muncie man accused of holding a former girlfriend against her will and sexually assaulting her. 44 year old
Michael Wayne Abram reportedly refused to allow her to leave a northside motel room for hours. The victim told police Abram repeatedly choked her and struck her in the head. She also said he had kneed her in her torso, reportedly resulting in broken ribs, according to the Star Press.

Previous Post
Man Charged With Arson In Barn Fire
Next Post
Anderson Woman Draws Prison Term For Stealing More Than $2 Million From Employer

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom