A Middletown man faces charges stemming from a Tuesday barn fire. 32 year old Shea Andrew Erlandson is charged Wednesday in Henry Circuit Court 2 with arson, disarming a law enforcement officer, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe, reports the Star Press. According to Henry County sheriff’s investigators, Erlandson set fire to a barn on a property in the 6700 block of North Raider Road. Investigators were told Erlandson had been ingesting meth and had not slept in four days.