Madison County Agrees To Buy Property For Jail

Madison County has reached an agreement to purchase the Meijer property in north Anderson for the site of a new county jail.
Madison County commissioners announced an agreement to purchase a 43-acre site on Broadway Street to the west of the Captain D’s restaurant, reports the Herald Bulletin. The purchase price for the site is $795,000.

Anderson Man Enters Plea In Shooting Death
Anderson Man Gets 30 Years In Child's Death

