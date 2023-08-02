Anderson Man Gets 30 Years In Child’s Death

An Anderson man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the September fentanyl death of his 8-month-old son.
30 year old Rodney A. Taylor reportedly told police during a response to his McKinley Street residence that he put the baby in a crib, went to sleep himself and that when he woke up the baby was unresponsive. An autopsy determined the child died from fentanyl toxicity.

