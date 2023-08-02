An Anderson man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the September fentanyl death of his 8-month-old son.
30 year old Rodney A. Taylor reportedly told police during a response to his McKinley Street residence that he put the baby in a crib, went to sleep himself and that when he woke up the baby was unresponsive. An autopsy determined the child died from fentanyl toxicity.
Anderson Man Gets 30 Years In Child’s Death
An Anderson man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the September fentanyl death of his 8-month-old son.