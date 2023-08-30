HEAR the Chief of Muncie Police Here

MPD Chief Nathan Sloan spoke to us just after the 2nd arrest related to the July 30, 2023 shootings in Muncie. Hear that here: https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-9brfs-1490a98

The former Richard’s Restaurant on MLK will be Community Family Funeral Home in the near future. Saw this on the city’s social media.

As the hurricane was hitting the Florida coast this morning, WLBC’s Steve Lindell spoke to Aaron Payzant and his group of storm chasers, who traveled from East Central Indiana to experience it. Hear the interview HERE: https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-u9ivn-14926ec

The Anderson Plan Commission voted to approve a zone map change requested by Scatterfield Road Associates for the opening of a McAlister’s Deli. Herald Bulletin says the property contains less than a half-acre and is located on the north side of 60th Street across from the Texas Roadhouse.

Bobby Rahal is in the market for a new driver to take over one of his team’s cars. Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan Racing and Jack Harvey parted ways earlier this month and the team has since said they would be “gauging talent” over the IndyCar season’s final three races. Rahal expects to have a little more clarity on who will drive the car full-time next season soon after the 2023 season comes to an end.

The Citywide Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is for Anderson residents. Herald Bulletin says residents must show a valid ID.