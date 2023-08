First Merchants Bank of Muncie, recently hailed by Forbes Magazine as one of The World’s Best Banks, announced a building purchase August 29, 2023, for the strategic relocation of its Indianapolis area regional headquarters. MuncieJournal.com reports the new Indianapolis headquarters is located at 8711 River Crossing Boulevard. All operations in the Meridian Plaza Regional Office in Carmel, Indiana, will shift to the new office in early 2024.