A Gaston man is charged with providing a family member with the drugs that led to her fatal overdose. 36 year old Kenneth Edward Swift Jr. was arrested by Muncie police preliminarily charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of marijuana. The Star Press reports
Swift was released from the Delaware County jail after posting a $61,000 bond.
Gaston Man Charged In OD Death
