Gaston Man Charged In OD Death

A Gaston man is charged with providing a family member with the drugs that led to her fatal overdose. 36 year old Kenneth Edward Swift Jr. was arrested by Muncie police preliminarily charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of marijuana. The Star Press reports
Swift was released from the Delaware County jail after posting a $61,000 bond.

Previous Post
Muncie Y Receives $3 Million Ball Foundation Gift
Next Post
Marion Woman Charged In Deadly Crash That Killed Muncie Mother-To-Be

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom