BSU President Says No Impact on Affirmative Action Ruling

He say no impact anywhere near here – How will the Supreme Court’s recent decision on affirmative action impact Ball State – Pres. Mearns

On yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show.

Meridian Health Services is hosting a Back-to-School Physical Fit Fair on Wednesday, August 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Southside Middle School located at 1601 E. 26th St., Muncie, IN 47302. This event is being held in conjunction with Muncie Community Schools’ registration day. The community and people of all ages are invited to the Back-to-School Physical Fit Fair featuring FREE health screenings, $10 sports physicals, free basketball and football sports clinics hosted by Muncie Central High School athletes, free food and drinks (while supplies last), and more.

Hillcroft Services is hosting the 4th Bi-Annual Shop and share event. Booth space for vendors is $25.00 (NON-REFUNDABLE ) for 10×10 space. Indoor event free to the public! Hillcroft is a local non for-profit agency serving our community since 1953. (For information contact Leann Rector at 765-284-4166. 501 West Air Park Drive Muncie Indiana 47303, 10a.m. To 3p.m., Rain or shine).

Indiana State Sen. John B. Crane (R-Avon) has announced he will not seek re-election in 2024, in a release yesterday.

Jay County is where the free food tailgate is today at the Fairgrounds – 806 E Votaw St, Portland. then Thursday, August 3 at the Blackford County Fairgrounds – 409 E Park Ave, Hartford City, and Friday, August 4 in the Old Kmart Parking Lot – 2811 W Nichol Ave, Anderson – all 10m a.m. starts. CEO Becca Clawson was the guest on All Kinds of People this week on WMUN – podcast that episode on WMUNmuncie.com.

In his own words – In the five years since Ball State began overseeing Muncie Community Schools, we asked BSU Pres. Mearns what some of the most positive impacts have been a part of the turnaround

That entire interview is on WMUNmuncie.com right now.