ARREST in Muncie Shootings

What follows is a press release from the City of Muncie. Below, is the official release from Muncie Police Department:

At about 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon, Muncie Police confirmed with Mayor Ridenour that John L. Vance had been taken into custody as a suspect in conjunction with Sunday morning’s shooting. The 36 year old man has preliminarily been charged with several felonies, and the arrest is being forwarded to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office for review and consideration of additional charges, according to a press release from the Muncie Police Department.

Police Chief Nathan Sloan stated that his detectives had been working round the clock, and received assistance from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshal Service. Detectives were on site immediately after the shooting to investigate the gun violence that killed a 30-year-old man and injured 17 more. Three victims are in stable condition in Indianapolis hospitals, and another four are patients at Ball Memorial Hospital.

“This doesn’t solve the pain, but we hope this can move our community towards some closure,” stated Mayor Dan Ridenour. Mayor Ridenour read the MPD press release at an emotional prayer vigil at Berea Church.

The MPD press release states that the fact that an arrest has been made is an allegation, not evidence of guilt. All suspects are presumed to be innocent unless and until they are proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. In order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the Muncie Police Department has no further comment. A Press Conference will be held at City Hall on Wednesday, August 2, at 11 a.m.