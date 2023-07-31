Police Don’t Believe Deadly Shooting Was The Work Of One Gunman

A 30 year old Muncie man is dead, 17 others injured after an early morning Sunday shooting during a large outdoor party at Willard and Hackley streets in Wilmington. Police don’t believe it was a single gunman targeting people and they say the incident had no connection to a Muncie Homecoming event. They’re unclear on a motive for the shooting.
A relief fund is being set up for financial donations to the affected families. There will be a prayer vigil tomorrow night, August 1st at the Berea Church—1201 N.Wheeling Avenue.

