Muncie Wants To Know: Why Did This Happen?

WLBC Radio News received the following just after 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday: “All scenes are contained and there is no immediate threat to public safety,” from Muncie Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said in a release (below):



As of 2:54 p.m. Sunday, one man was killed – identified by Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene as Joseph E. Bonner III, a 30-year-old Muncie resident. 17 other people were wounded at the scene of a shooting, at Willard and Hackley streets, reported about 1:15 a.m. Some were treated at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital – 13 admitted, with four suffering from critical injuries being transferred by medical helicopter elsewhere. Neil Gifford of IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital told the Star Press that 19 patients were brought from the shooting scene to the Muncie hospital. Criswell told WLBC’s Steve Lindell that a decision of a potential press conference had not been made, but none will happen today (Sunday).

Agencies involved at the crime scene included the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and officers from the Ball State University, Ball Memorial Hospital and Eaton police departments. No related arrests had apparently been made as of Sunday mid-afternoon.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to the Muncie Police Department’s detective division at 765-747-4867 or dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

Steve Lindell