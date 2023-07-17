Person Of Interest Arrested In Death Of Timothy Kates

A person of interest in the June 27 death of Timothy Kates has been taken into custody and is being held in the Madison County jail. The Herald Bulletin reports on Sunday, following a traffic stop, Muncie police took Roger Rodriguez Jr., 38, into custody on unrelated warrants. Future charges are pending from the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.
Detectives are searching for another person of interest, Demarcus S. Davis, 30, concerning the death of Kates.

