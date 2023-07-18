Pence Adds Pence to Call In Radio Interview on Live Show

Steve Lindell reporting: The lighter side of news: yesterday, as I was interviewing 6th Dist. Congressman Greg Pence, his brother Mike was apparently conference called in by his brother…

That entire impromptu interview is on WMUMmuncie.com – sign up for notifications and never miss a podcast of moments like that from the daily Delaware County Today radio show.

10 a.m. today: the YMCA Breaks Ground on New Facility on the Campus of Muncie Central High School – south parking lot between the high school and Field House. Ceremonial groundbreaking event, and an announcement on the Bold Vision – Strong Future Capital Campaign progress, impact on the community and major gift announcements.

With a month until school starts, the Hamilton Southeastern School Board proposed drastic changes to the student dress code this week. Removing sweatshirt hoods and hats in schools. Requiring young girls to wear shorts under skirts and dresses. No midriffs or belly buttons showing. “Guardrails” for how often students can go to the bathroom. But a compromise could still be struck later this month to avoid swift new rules. Indy Star had that.

A generous volunteer board helps build family fun – The Delaware County Fair can’t happen without the work of the Fair Board

Pres. Dan White, referencing the late Jane Lasater there. The events continue through Saturday in Muncie.

Indiana history: today in 1913, Richard Red Skelton, American comic, born in Vincennes.