Muncie is moving ahead with plans to borrow about $18 million through a bond issue to replace two Muncie fire stations. The Star Press reports a bond issue is being sought by the administration to replace station No. 5 and station No. 6 along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The plan is to replace Fire Station No. 5 on Tillotson Avenue next to Christy Woods on the Ball State University campus and Fire Station No. 6 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in McCulloch Park.